Senator files bill to give state more control of Atlanta airport

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Feb 1, 2018

A Jackson Republican has filed a much talked about bill that would give the state more control of Atlanta’s airport.

Earlier this week, the governor's office highlighted issues it had with the legislation, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched a lobbying effort to kill the measure.

More than 30 senators from both parties have put their support behind the measure, Senate Bill 379.

State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, said he believes since Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport services not just Atlanta, but the state and the region, representatives from across Georgia should have input on how it is managed.

