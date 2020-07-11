Rumors Rep. John Lewis has died are untrue, spokesman says

BREAKING NEWS JULY 18: John Lewis, civil rights hero, Georgia congressman, dies at 80
PREVIOUS STORY FROM JULY 11: U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s chief of staff said there is no truth to posts on social media that he passed away today.
“It’s only rumors,” Michael Collins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He is resting comfortably at home.”
A blog that focuses on news about historically black colleges & universities and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina were among those who posted that Lewis had died.
Adams deleted her post and offered an apology, saying she had offered condolences based on an erroneous news report. HBCUBuzz deleted its posts and article, which many pointed to as the originator of the rumors. No Lewis sources are cited in the HBCUBuzz post.
Lewis, 80, is undergoing treatment for advanced stage pancreatic cancer. As a result, he has used a proxy to cast votes in Congress and his public appearances have been very limited.
Last month, he toured Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington.
Lewis is considered one of the last living leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. Last week, a documentary about Lewis titled "Good Trouble" debuted nationally.
Read more: Capturing John Lewis’ voice
Also: John Lewis participated in Bloody Sunday reenactment in Selma