Bill to shorten Atlanta voting hours advances in Ga. House

"If we actually want to fix the problem of low voter turnout as compared to the rest of the states, we would expand" voting hours statewide, said Chris Bruce of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia.

Jordan, D-Atlanta, won the Senate District 6 special election in a Dec. 5 runoff against Democrat Jaha Howard.

The House Elections Subcommittee voted 3-1 on Thursday to advance the bill to the House Governmental Affairs Committee. The legislation previously passed the Senate.

The bill also attempts to count votes faster on Election Day.

It would allow election officials to begin tallying early votes cast on electronic voting machines at 6 p.m. instead of when polls close at 7 p.m. Results couldn’t be reported until after everyone finishes voting.

A separate bill filed in response to Jordan's election stalled Thursday because its sponsor, Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, didn't show up at the hearing.

That legislation, Senate Bill 309, would have required partisan primaries before special elections to avoid a runoff between two Democrats as in the Senate District 6 election.