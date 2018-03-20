Amazon and Atlanta: The business and politics of Georgia’s HQ2 bid

Atlanta survived the first cut in Amazon’s HQ2 sweepstakes and is one of 20 finalists in the company’s search for a second headquarters.
HQ2 could bring a $5 billion campus and as many as 50,000 jobs to the region in which it lands.
How far will Georgia go to land HQ2? Will the drama with Delta and a "religious liberty adoption bill" hurt Atlanta's chances in the end? What does it look like for a city to "woo" a company in an Olympic-like bid?
Explore the business and politics of Georgia’s bid for Amazon’s HQ2 in Atlanta with Politically Georgia host Greg Bluestein and guest Scott Trubey.
Listen to the latest episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or below:
About the Author
Editors' Picks