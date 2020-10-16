Spice company recalls seasonings in 31 states due to salmonella concerns

A spice company announced earlier this week that several of its parsley, cinnamon, black pepper and other seasonings have been recalled due to concerns about salmonella contamination.
Sauer Brand’s, a Virginia-based company that produces spices, flavoring and other food products, has voluntarily recalled several of its Spice Hunter Products due to the potential of salmonella contamination. The company’s organic parsley originally tested negative for the bacteria, but a supplier informed the company that there was potentially a salmonella risk for two specific lots of the herb.
“Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination,” read a statement from Sauer’s.
The Spice Hunter Products in question were distributed to the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The product was produced for sale at retail and spicehunter.com.
Sauer has not received any reports of illness at this time, but the risk of consuming the organism could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. A list of the products can be found on the FDA website here.
Consumers who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on that list are urged to avoid consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Sauer Brands, Inc. at 1 (800) 444-3061 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.