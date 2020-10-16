Spice company recalls seasonings in 31 states due to salmonella concerns

Sauer Brand’s, a Virginia-based company that produces spices, flavoring and other food products, has voluntarily recalled several of its Spice Hunter Products due to the potential of salmonella contamination. The company’s organic parsley originally tested negative for the bacteria, but a supplier informed the company that there was potentially a salmonella risk for two specific lots of the herb.

“Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination,” read a statement from Sauer’s.