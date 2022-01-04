Southern Gwinnett vaccine clinic will operate Fridays and Saturdays

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

“We know some of our diverse communities are lagging in vaccination rates,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, in a prepared statement. “This critical initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan, addresses zones in Gwinnett where there are fewer health providers and pharmacies and therefore, less access to the vaccine. This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community.”

The county is applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to support the vaccine clinic and efforts to increase vaccine access in southern Gwinnett.

“This partnership is an excellent way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus not just in my district but in other communities as well,” said District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, whose district includes southern and eastern portions of Gwinnett.