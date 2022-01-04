Southern Gwinnett vaccine clinic will operate Fridays and Saturdays

Gwinnett County and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center will operate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Fridays and Saturdays in Snellville, in the southern part of the county.
The clinic offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children age 5 and older, the Moderna vaccine for adults and Johnson & Johnson shots when available, according to the Gwinnett County website.
The clinic is on the hospital campus at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250 in Snellville. Friday hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a drive-through from 5-8 p.m., weather permitting. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic is located in a building on the hospital campus at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250, in Snellville.
People can register in advance to speed the process, though walk-ins are welcome. Those seeking a second or booster dose are asked to bring their vaccination cards. The county also recommends people bring their driver’s licenses or birth certificates.
“We know some of our diverse communities are lagging in vaccination rates,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, in a prepared statement. “This critical initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan, addresses zones in Gwinnett where there are fewer health providers and pharmacies and therefore, less access to the vaccine. This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community.”
The county is applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to support the vaccine clinic and efforts to increase vaccine access in southern Gwinnett.
“This partnership is an excellent way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus not just in my district but in other communities as well,” said District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, whose district includes southern and eastern portions of Gwinnett.
About the Author