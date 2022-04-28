BreakingNews
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
ajc logo
X

Southern Company sees revenues climb on higher fuel prices

March 22, 2019 Waynesboro - Sign of the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro on Friday, March 22, 2019. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
March 22, 2019 Waynesboro - Sign of the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro on Friday, March 22, 2019. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Southern Company on Thursday said its profits dipped slightly in the first quarter of this year on higher operating costs compared to the same period a year ago, but the energy giant’s revenues soared on higher prices of natural gas.

The Atlanta-based power and gas company, which owns Georgia Power, reported profits of $1.03 billion in the first three months of this year compared to $1.14 billion in the quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, profits from January to March were 97 cents vs. to $1.07.

The company said its operating revenues were $6.6 billion in the first quarter, up 12.5% from a year ago, marked by rising prices for fuel.

Southern said non-fuel operations and maintenance costs were higher in the first quarter, but that is also reflective of a more normal operating climate compared to a year ago when economic activity was more constrained because of the pandemic.

The nation has seen its economy grow amid pent-up demand from the pandemic. Fuel prices also have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The economies within our Southeast service territories are among the best in the United States, and we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our financial objectives for 2022,” Southern Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning said in a news release.

The company will hold its earnings call with analysts at 1 p.m. and this story will be updated.

ExploreFrom February: Georgia’s Vogtle nuclear expansion hit with new delays, costs

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is an investigative reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett juvenile court requests overhaul, citing conflict of interest
52m ago
Meet the three Democrats vying for a shot at the District 3 PSC seat
1h ago
Lack of action by Atlanta VA hospital affected veterans, doctors
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top