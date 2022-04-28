Southern Company sees revenues climb on higher fuel prices

Southern Company on Thursday said its profits dipped slightly in the first quarter of this year on higher operating costs compared to the same period a year ago, but the energy giant’s revenues soared on higher prices of natural gas.
The Atlanta-based power and gas company, which owns Georgia Power, reported profits of $1.03 billion in the first three months of this year compared to $1.14 billion in the quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, profits from January to March were 97 cents vs. to $1.07.
The company said its operating revenues were $6.6 billion in the first quarter, up 12.5% from a year ago, marked by rising prices for fuel.
Southern said non-fuel operations and maintenance costs were higher in the first quarter, but that is also reflective of a more normal operating climate compared to a year ago when economic activity was more constrained because of the pandemic.
The nation has seen its economy grow amid pent-up demand from the pandemic. Fuel prices also have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The economies within our Southeast service territories are among the best in the United States, and we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our financial objectives for 2022,” Southern Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning said in a news release.
The company will hold its earnings call with analysts at 1 p.m. and this story will be updated.
