Southern Company sees revenues climb on higher fuel prices

The Atlanta-based power and gas company, which owns Georgia Power, reported profits of $1.03 billion in the first three months of this year compared to $1.14 billion in the quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, profits from January to March were 97 cents vs. to $1.07.

The company said its operating revenues were $6.6 billion in the first quarter, up 12.5% from a year ago, marked by rising prices for fuel.