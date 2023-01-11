ajc logo
X

Another Vogtle reactor issue will delay new unit’s operation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Unit 3 was expected to be operational by February, but cooling system problem creates new delay

Georgia Power announced that “vibrations” within the cooling system of one of the two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle were discovered during start-up testing, an issue that is likely to further delay the unit’s in-service date.

The issue disclosed by the company Wednesday is with Unit 3. Last fall, Georgia Power announced that it had loaded nuclear fuel rods into Unit 3 and had most-recently projected that the reactor would be providing electricity for Georgians in February 2023.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Georgia Power said it now projects the unit won’t be able to achieve a nuclear chain reaction in its core until April.

The company said it is working to remediate the problem, but that each month of delay would likely increase the cost of the project by $15 million. That could also drive up the rates customers pay for their electricity in the future.

The company also acknowledged the possibility of more delays before the unit is complete.

“New challenges also may arise which may result in required engineering changes or remediation related to plant systems, structures, or components,” the company said in Wednesday’s filing.

Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the only two new commercial nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in over 30 years. Both units are more than five years behind schedule and their total price tag has climbed above $30 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.

Georgia Power has said it expects Unit 4 to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, but it was unclear if the setback at Unit 3 would shift the company’s timeline.

A request for comment from Georgia Power was not immediately returned.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
12h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Solar manufacturer Qcells confirms historic Georgia expansion plans
4h ago
Gwinnett committee seeking transportation input Saturday for District 3
11h ago
Biden trade chief to visit Atlanta before president’s MLK Jr. Day trip
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top