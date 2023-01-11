Another Vogtle reactor issue will delay new unit’s operation

“New challenges also may arise which may result in required engineering changes or remediation related to plant systems, structures, or components,” the company said in Wednesday’s filing.

Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the only two new commercial nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in over 30 years. Both units are more than five years behind schedule and their total price tag has climbed above $30 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.

Georgia Power has said it expects Unit 4 to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, but it was unclear if the setback at Unit 3 would shift the company’s timeline.

A request for comment from Georgia Power was not immediately returned.

