Another Vogtle reactor issue will delay new unit’s operation

Georgia Power announced that “vibrations” within the cooling system of one of the two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle were discovered during start-up testing, an issue that is likely to further delay the unit’s in-service date.
The issue disclosed by the company Wednesday is with Unit 3. Last fall, Georgia Power announced that it had loaded nuclear fuel rods into Unit 3 and had most-recently projected that the reactor would be providing electricity for Georgians in February 2023.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Georgia Power said it now projects the unit won’t be able to achieve a nuclear chain reaction in its core until April.
The company said it is working to remediate the problem, but that each month of delay would likely increase the cost of the project by $15 million. That could also drive up the rates customers pay for their electricity in the future.
The company also acknowledged the possibility of more delays before the unit is complete.
“New challenges also may arise which may result in required engineering changes or remediation related to plant systems, structures, or components,” the company said in Wednesday’s filing.
Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the only two new commercial nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in over 30 years. Both units are more than five years behind schedule and their total price tag has climbed above $30 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.
Georgia Power has said it expects Unit 4 to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, but it was unclear if the setback at Unit 3 would shift the company’s timeline.
A request for comment from Georgia Power was not immediately returned.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
