South Georgia woman accused of locking kids in dog cage

Lissimore was arrested again May 6 by Adel police and charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of false imprisonment and cruelty to animals, the newspaper reported.

Between March 10 and April 27 at her West Seventh Street residence, Lissimore confined the children in a room locked with a padlock and a locked dog cage, according to the false imprisonment warrants.

Lissimore “did knowingly and maliciously cause (the children) cruel or excessive physical pain by not feeding (them) on several occasions while locked in a room and/or a dog cage,” according to the cruelty to children warrants.

The case remains under investigation, officials said.

The Cook County Department of Family and Children Services also is investigating the case and ensuring the children are protected.

On May 7, Cook County Magistrate Judge Ronnie Fender denied bond for Lissimore, the Adel News-Tribune reported. According to the judge’s order, “the accused poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial,” and “the accused poses a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.” Lissimore may still seek bond in a hearing before a Superior Court judge, the newspaper reported.

Co-defendant Jeffery Chandler of Adel was arrested May 6 and charged with party to a crime - cruelty to children, first degree (two counts).

Between March 10 and April 27, Chandler “aided Carolyn Lissimore in the commission of cruelty to children, first degree, by locking (the children) in a bedroom with a padlock on the outside of the door, where there was not access to food, water, or a bathroom,” according to the warrants.

Chandler, who lived in the home with Lissimore and the children, was released from the Cook County Jail May 7 on a $33,200 property bond, the Adel News-Tribune reported. Bond conditions included no contact with the victims and no contact with his co-defendant.