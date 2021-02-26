South Georgia native, opera singer dies of COVID-19 at age 38

Prior to making his mark on New York’s opera scene, the South Georgian studied voice performance at Georgia State University and sang at the Atlanta Opera. He performed in revered operas including the “Marriage of Figaro” and “La Traviata.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his sister with the medical bills that accumulated while he was being treated for the virus, which has now claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 Georgians. About 800 donors have given to the fundraising effort that seeks to raise $250,000. As of Friday morning, nearly $36,000 had been raised.

“His voice was soulful, unique, and powerful and could penetrate every soul in the pews,” a donor wrote on the page for Hodge. “For a church on 5th Avenue, we always had tourists coming and going during the service, but no one ever got up when Antoine was singing. His voice could hold you captive.”

A graveside service for Hodge is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany. For more information or to sign Hodge’s guestbook, visit the website here.