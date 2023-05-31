Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs

A building manufacturer will soon call South Georgia its home.

Finland-based Admares announced Wednesday it will open a $750 million manufacturing facility in Waycross. The company, which specializes in mass production of buildings and houses, expects the factory to employ more than 1,400 workers.

The project will be Admares’ first U.S.-based operation as the company looks to move its headquarters stateside, according to a news release. Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the news, adding that more work is needed to deliver cheaper housing options across Georgia due to inadequate supply and heightened housing costs.

“This project will not only bring more opportunities to hardworking Georgians, it will also help innovate the home building industry at a time when we need more rural workforce housing,” Kemp said in the release.

Founded in 2014, Admares officials say they are applying their Scandinavian expertise in shipbuilding to the homebuilding sector, building homes at factories and transporting them to neighborhoods. The company’s buildings have also been used in the hospitality sector. Mikael Hedberg, founder and CEO of Admares, said in the release that automation allows for higher efficiency and lower costs.

“With the rise of modern industrialization practices, we have combined our expertise to create a revolutionary robotic-driven manufacturing process that allows entire buildings to be manufactured at a factory rather than on a traditional construction site,” he said.

Credit: Admares Credit: Admares

Admares will build a 2.5-million-square-foot factory along U.S. 23 in Waycross, about 240 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The company expects the facility to begin production in late 2025.

The news release from Kemp’s office did not disclose the value of incentives offered the company. Admares will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start, and a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives remain active.