BreakingNews
Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs
X

Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs

Credit: Admares

Credit: Admares

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Admares to open 2.5-million-square-foot Waycross factory in late 2025

A building manufacturer will soon call South Georgia its home.

Finland-based Admares announced Wednesday it will open a $750 million manufacturing facility in Waycross. The company, which specializes in mass production of buildings and houses, expects the factory to employ more than 1,400 workers.

The project will be Admares’ first U.S.-based operation as the company looks to move its headquarters stateside, according to a news release. Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the news, adding that more work is needed to deliver cheaper housing options across Georgia due to inadequate supply and heightened housing costs.

“This project will not only bring more opportunities to hardworking Georgians, it will also help innovate the home building industry at a time when we need more rural workforce housing,” Kemp said in the release.

ExploreKemp takes aim at Georgia’s workforce housing

Founded in 2014, Admares officials say they are applying their Scandinavian expertise in shipbuilding to the homebuilding sector, building homes at factories and transporting them to neighborhoods. The company’s buildings have also been used in the hospitality sector. Mikael Hedberg, founder and CEO of Admares, said in the release that automation allows for higher efficiency and lower costs.

“With the rise of modern industrialization practices, we have combined our expertise to create a revolutionary robotic-driven manufacturing process that allows entire buildings to be manufactured at a factory rather than on a traditional construction site,” he said.

Credit: Admares

Credit: Admares

Admares will build a 2.5-million-square-foot factory along U.S. 23 in Waycross, about 240 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The company expects the facility to begin production in late 2025.

The news release from Kemp’s office did not disclose the value of incentives offered the company. Admares will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start, and a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives remain active.

ExploreMetro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

MURPHY: Bill White’s joining Mar-A-Lago, but he’s not done with Buckhead yet3h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Wellstar to open Midtown incubator as part of venture capital push
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia GOP convention: Mike Pence out, Kari Lake in
17m ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown apartment residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Wellstar to open Midtown incubator as part of venture capital push
3h ago
Timeline: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter over the decades
17h ago
Gwinnett County honors beloved corrections officer killed last year
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
4h ago
Termite control: When to worry and what to do
4h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top