South Fulton starts work to fix dangerous intersection

Development is continuing along both roads, with a new subdivision going up soon across Campbellton Road from the Stonewall Tell intersection, meaning more traffic soon.

The $3.2 million project is one of several in South Fulton to be paid for with TSPLOST funds.

The work will cover about a third of a mile, adding left and right turn lanes on all approaches, four-way traffic signals, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, signs and streetlights.

The road will not be blocked during the work, Valenzuela said; the existing intersection won’t close until a realigned entrance to Stonewall Tell is finished.

Traffic signals should be installed this summer, with paving and striping done in October, and all work complete before the end of this year.