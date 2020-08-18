South Carolina school asks staff to work from home after 3 staff members get COVID-19

The doors have opened at hundreds of schools in Georgia and throughout the South for staff, faculty and, in some cases, students over the last two weeks. One South Carolina school is reversing that decision after a handful of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff members at Ridgeland Elementary in Jasper County, South Carolina, have been asked to work from home and quarantine after three staff members tested positive for the virus, according to a report by news station WTOC Monday. The school district had already decided to keep classes virtual for now, but staff and faculty have been welcomed back to school buildings. The school district is about four hours away from Atlanta.
Superintendent Rechel Anderson told Bluffton Today the district was informed of the positive tests over the weekend. Two staff members had symptoms of COVID-19 while the other did not have any symptoms, Anderson told the newspaper.
Thirteen students were in contact with the staff members when they were on campus last week for the state’s Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare (LEAP) assessments ahead of Monday’s virtual school start. The district said in a news release that it has informed the students’ parents of the positive tests.
“Two staff members did complain about not feeling well and they were asked to go home, seek medical attention and then notify the district once they had been tested,” Anderson said.
A statement from Ridgeland administration explained the next steps.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Ridgeland Elementary School Staff has been asked to be tested, quarantine, and work from home until further (notice),” the news release said. Masks are required “when on any campus/facility, and when operating any district owned vehicles, including buses,” it said.
Besides Ridgeland Elementary, the district remains open for staff, faculty and the public.
