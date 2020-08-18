South Carolina school asks staff to work from home after 3 staff members get COVID-19

Staff members at Ridgeland Elementary in Jasper County, South Carolina, have been asked to work from home and quarantine after three staff members tested positive for the virus, according to a report by news station WTOC Monday. The school district had already decided to keep classes virtual for now, but staff and faculty have been welcomed back to school buildings. The school district is about four hours away from Atlanta.

Superintendent Rechel Anderson told Bluffton Today the district was informed of the positive tests over the weekend. Two staff members had symptoms of COVID-19 while the other did not have any symptoms, Anderson told the newspaper.