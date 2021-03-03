Some are reporting delayed skin reactions to this COVID vaccine

Moderna reported delayed skin reactions in its large clinical trial in 0.8% of recipients after the first dose, and 0.2% after the second dose.

A series of photos combined into one image, provided by the New England Journal of Medicine, shows delayed skin reactions in various patients after receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. (New England Journal of Medicine via The New York Times)

According to the letter by Blumenthal and 10 other physicians, all 12 people reported typical symptoms such as a sore arm that often occur shortly after inoculation, and those initial symptoms had disappeared.

Then, a delayed reaction hit. In five people, big, raised skin lesions emerged that measured 10 or more centimeters in diameter near the injection site. Two had rashes in other spots, one near the elbow and one on the palm of the hand. Some also had systemic symptoms at the same time, including fatigue and achy muscles.

Most treated the skin symptoms with ice and antihistamines. But some needed steroids, in cream or pill form, and one was prescribed an antibiotic by a doctor who mistook the problem for an infection.

The symptoms lasted a median of six days, ranging from two to 11 days. All the patients went on to get the second shot. Half did not have another delayed reaction, but three developed the same symptoms again and three had milder reactions than after the first shot.

Some people are having delayed reactions to their first dose of a COVID vaccine, with their arms turning red, sore, itchy and swollen a week or so after the shot. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

Blumenthal said there were many unanswered questions about the reactions. Ten of the 12 patients were women, but it is not clear whether women are more prone to the problem or whether the imbalance occurred because more of the vaccinated health workers were female.

Some had allergies to drugs, wasp stings or food, but others did not.

A skin biopsy on one patient indicated that the condition was a drug reaction. But what exactly the patient’s immune system was reacting to is not known.

“I’m hoping the companies will figure it out,” Blumenthal said.

She is aware of about 30 cases now, mostly among women and all recipients of the Moderna vaccine, she said, and the hospital has created a registry to track them.