Snow has trapped thousands of drivers on Japan expressway this week

Vehicles are stranded in the snow on an expressway in Muikamachi, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan, on Friday. Heavy snow hit areas of northern Japan on Thursday, stranding several hundred vehicles on the road and causing power outages in some regions. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The snow jam began about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle became stranded near the Shiozawa Ishiuchi Service Area in the lane bound for Tokyo. On Thursday, there were 1,100 vehicles stuck on the expressway.

“It is regrettable that (the operator) failed to gather accurate information and that it made a large upward correction,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government’s top spokesman.

Several commuters were forced to camp out in their vehicles overnight in the season’s most bitterly low temperatures.

According to the police and expressway operator, the line of cars stretched to more than 10 miles at one point Thursday.

The Niigata Local Meteorological Office forecasts more heavy snowfall throughout the weekend in the region and warned drivers to be prepared for possible further traffic delays, according to Kyoto News.

Such snowstorm nightmares happen every so often across the globe, including in Atlanta. The Georgia metropolitan area has been slammed with traffic-jamming snowstorms on more than one occasion. In most recent memory, many may recall the “Snowmageddon” of 2014. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mandi Albright reported in 2018 that other similar weather nightmares occurred in 1982 and 1993.