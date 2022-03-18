Smyrna woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75

Lauren Coyne, 30, lost control of her 2009 Ford Escape around 6:15 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The Smyrna woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died of her injuries.

Coyne was driving north on the interstate near the Delk Road overpass when she crashed, McPhilamy confirmed. Investigators do not know what caused her to lose control of the car, but it caused her to veer out of her lane.