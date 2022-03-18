Hamburger icon
Smyrna woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75

Lauren Coyne, 30, of Smyrna, was driving north on I-75 when she lost control of her SUV near the Delk Road overpass, Marietta police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Cobb County woman was killed in a wreck on I-75 after her SUV went spinning into the path of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

Lauren Coyne, 30, lost control of her 2009 Ford Escape around 6:15 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The Smyrna woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died of her injuries.

Coyne was driving north on the interstate near the Delk Road overpass when she crashed, McPhilamy confirmed. Investigators do not know what caused her to lose control of the car, but it caused her to veer out of her lane.

As Coyne’s vehicle began to spin, it was hit by a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was also traveling north, McPhilamy said. The Snellville man at the wheel of the truck was not injured and was released from the scene.

Marietta police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

