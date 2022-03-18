Smyrna woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75

A Cobb County woman was killed in a wreck on I-75 after her SUV went spinning into the path of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.
Lauren Coyne, 30, lost control of her 2009 Ford Escape around 6:15 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The Smyrna woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died of her injuries.
Coyne was driving north on the interstate near the Delk Road overpass when she crashed, McPhilamy confirmed. Investigators do not know what caused her to lose control of the car, but it caused her to veer out of her lane.
As Coyne’s vehicle began to spin, it was hit by a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was also traveling north, McPhilamy said. The Snellville man at the wheel of the truck was not injured and was released from the scene.
Marietta police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.
