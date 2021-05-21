Slightly fewer metro Atlanta gas stations running on empty Friday

The pipeline supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s gas, diesel and jet fuel. Several news outlets reported this week that Colonial paid a $4.4 million ransom to resume control of its computer systems.

Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman at AAA, said Friday’s average price for a gallon of gas was $2.94 statewide, down 1 cent from Thursday and 4 cents less than it was a week ago. Prices initially rose sharply after the shutdown.

In metro Atlanta, the gas price average was $2.99 a gallon, 1 cent less than yesterday and 6 cents less than a week ago.