Sketch released in peeping Tom incident at Tucker apartment

DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a peeping Tom incident last week at a Tucker apartment.
The incident last Thursday at the 13Ten Apartments off East Ponce de Leon Avenue startled a 30-year-old woman from her sleep, according to a police report obtained by AJC.com. A sketch of the suspect was released Wednesday.
The victim told police she woke up about 5:30 a.m. to the sound of someone trying to open the window of her ground-floor unit. When she looked outside, she saw a man lying on the ground, according to the report.
The man jumped up and exposed himself, she told police. The woman grabbed her phone to call 911, she said, and the man smashed her window before running off. A DeKalb officer noted the broken window in the report but said he could not find any blood left behind.
The woman’s roommate told police she remembered hearing moaning outside her bedroom window the day before, but she didn’t think anything of it at the time.
The police department offered a few tips to prevent similar incidents, including covering windows with curtains and installing motion sensor lights.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.