Sketch released in peeping Tom incident at Tucker apartment

The incident last Thursday at the 13Ten Apartments off East Ponce de Leon Avenue startled a 30-year-old woman from her sleep, according to a police report obtained by AJC.com. A sketch of the suspect was released Wednesday.

The victim told police she woke up about 5:30 a.m. to the sound of someone trying to open the window of her ground-floor unit. When she looked outside, she saw a man lying on the ground, according to the report.