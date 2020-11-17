Sketch of suspect released in rape near Gwinnett mall

Authorities on Tuesday released a sketch of a man suspected of abducting a woman and raping her in the woods near a busy Gwinnett County road.
The victim was grabbed from behind Sept. 20 while she walked along Pleasant Hill Road near the Park Village Shopping Center, according to Gwinnett County police.
The victim was dragged into the wood line in the 2500 block and sexually assaulted, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release. The area is a few blocks north of Gwinnett Place Mall.
In addition to being raped, the victim was seriously injured, Flynn said. Police described the incident as “violent.”
“A sketch artist was able to work with the victim to create a photograph of the suspect,” Flynn said. “Detectives are asking for the public’s help in either identifying the male or providing information on the case.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.