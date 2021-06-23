ajc logo
Shootout at DeKalb gas station kills 2, injures 2

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Two men were killed Tuesday night in an exchange of gunfire outside a DeKalb County gas station that also injured two others.

The quadruple shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. at an Exxon station on Glenwood Road just inside the Perimeter, DeKalb police said. Two people were dead at the scene, and the others were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe one of the slain men was the first to fire shots.

“The male suspect approached the male victim as he stood outside of the business and shot him,” police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. “The suspect also shot at two other men outside the business and they returned fire.”

The first shooter was a man in his late 50s, Vincent said. He is accused of killing a man in his late 20s.

“Their identities are not being released at this time as our investigation remains active and ongoing,” Vincent said. “Meanwhile, investigators do not believe this to be random.”

It was not clear if the two injured men would face charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

