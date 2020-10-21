Shooting victims seek aid at southwest Atlanta fire station

Two people involved in a shooting Wednesday morning drove to a southwest Atlanta fire station for help, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Their sedan ended up against the garage door of station 25 on Benjamin E. Mays Drive. The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, according to Channel 2.
The vehicle was towed from the fire station about 2:30 a.m.
Around the same time, a shooting was reported on Fontaine Avenue. It is unknown if the victims were involved in that incident.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.