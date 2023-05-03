BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
Shooting suspect was discharged from U.S. Coast Guard in January

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Midtown shooting suspect Deion Patterson was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in January, the agency told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why he was discharged is unclear.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician’s Mate Second Class.”

