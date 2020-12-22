Sheriff: Body in trunk of burned car connected to Union City homicide

A body found in the trunk of a burning car parked along a Newnan road is believed to be connected to a Union City homicide case, authorities said Monday.
Coweta County sheriff’s deputies said they are working with Union City police and the GBI to identify the victim and investigate the case. One man was brought in for questioning in Union City, according to the Coweta agency.
Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames Sunday night in the area of Poplar Road and the Newnan Bypass in Newnan, the agency said. They did not find the man’s body until the fire was extinguished and they looked inside the trunk.
“A vehicle of interest was located in Union City, where investigators had contact with a male who was brought in for questioning,” the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “At this time, it is believed the homicide occurred in Union City.”
All names of those connected to the case are being withheld, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Police in Union City have not released any information.
“This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending,” the Coweta agency said.
