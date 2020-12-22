Sheriff: Body in trunk of burned car connected to Union City homicide

Coweta County sheriff’s deputies said they are working with Union City police and the GBI to identify the victim and investigate the case. One man was brought in for questioning in Union City, according to the Coweta agency.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames Sunday night in the area of Poplar Road and the Newnan Bypass in Newnan, the agency said. They did not find the man’s body until the fire was extinguished and they looked inside the trunk.