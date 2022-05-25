Shelia Edwards builds lead in District 3 Public Service Commission race

Shelia Edwards, a veteran of Atlanta government and politics, leads in the three-way race to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Public Service Commission (PSC) seat.
As of 11:30 p.m. with 85% of the vote tallied, The Associated Press had not called the race.
To avoid a runoff, Edwards will need to earn a majority of the votes cast. Georgia election law requires that candidates need to capture 50%-plus-one to secure their party’s nomination.
Her two opponents are energy activist and consultant Chandra Farley and small business owner Missy Moore.
Though less well-known than other state regulatory bodies, the PSC and its five members play a major role in deciding where much of our electricity comes from and how much customers pay for it. The commission is also tasked with regulating Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric utility, which provides electricity to 2.7 million customers.
The winner will face incumbent Fitz Johnson, a Republican, in the general election this fall. Johnson was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year to replace former PSC Commissioner Chuck Eaton, who Governor Brian Kemp tabbed for a post on the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.
