BreakingNews
Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
ajc logo
X

Shelia Edwards builds lead in District 3 Public Service Commission race

A veteran of local politics and government, Shelia Edwards is vying for a shot to face incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson, a a Republican, in the general election for the District 3 Public Service Commission seat.

Credit: File Photo

caption arrowCaption
A veteran of local politics and government, Shelia Edwards is vying for a shot to face incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson, a a Republican, in the general election for the District 3 Public Service Commission seat.

Credit: File Photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
Winner will face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the general election

Shelia Edwards, a veteran of Atlanta government and politics, leads in the three-way race to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Public Service Commission (PSC) seat.

As of 11:30 p.m. with 85% of the vote tallied, The Associated Press had not called the race.

To avoid a runoff, Edwards will need to earn a majority of the votes cast. Georgia election law requires that candidates need to capture 50%-plus-one to secure their party’s nomination.

Georgia primary election results

Complete election results

Live: Latest news from campaigns

Map: Republican Secretary of State primary

Photos: Scenes from candidate parties, voting

Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams

Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene easily wins GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District

Her two opponents are energy activist and consultant Chandra Farley and small business owner Missy Moore.

Though less well-known than other state regulatory bodies, the PSC and its five members play a major role in deciding where much of our electricity comes from and how much customers pay for it. The commission is also tasked with regulating Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric utility, which provides electricity to 2.7 million customers.

The winner will face incumbent Fitz Johnson, a Republican, in the general election this fall. Johnson was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year to replace former PSC Commissioner Chuck Eaton, who Governor Brian Kemp tabbed for a post on the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
After last-minute reinstatement, Durand leads in District 2 PSC race
49m ago
LIVE UDPATES | Georgia’s primary: The voters, the candidates and watching for results
9h ago
Public Service Commission candidate disqualified, then reinstated
10h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top