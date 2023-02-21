Sewon becomes latest supplier to Hyundai’s Georgia EV plant

Sewon America committed to a $300 million factory in Rincon, which will employ 740 workers, according to a news release. It’s the first automobile supplier announced for Effingham County. Sewon America’s announcement means parts-makers are in the pipeline in each of the four counties surrounding Hyundai’s future factory, which Gov. Brian Kemp calls the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

“Today we not only celebrate delivering on our promise to create jobs in all four counties in the JDA,” Kemp said of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority, “but also the growth of a valued partner in our business community.”