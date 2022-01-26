Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Unapologetically ATL to replace AJC Sepia on Facebook, website

08/04/2021 ���Atlanta, Georgia ��� AJC reporter Ernie Suggs and columnist Nedra Rhone pose for a portrait in Atlanta, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
08/04/2021 ���Atlanta, Georgia ��� AJC reporter Ernie Suggs and columnist Nedra Rhone pose for a portrait in Atlanta, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

AJC Sepia
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution aligns content to enhance coverage of Black communities

In the summer of 2015, I got the idea to curate the paper’s Black content and provide it to readers on a Facebook page. That page became AJC Sepia, which we said at the time “provides sophisticated coverage of all important issues in the Black community you need now.”

For the past seven years later, close to 60,000 Facebook followers have enjoyed thousands of articles, photographs, videos and playlists that have told our stories. We have focused on politics, culture, neighborhoods, Black colleges, sports and everything else that shows where we are. Our annual AJC Sepia Black History Month series has been groundbreaking. And our early series looking at every HBCU and Black Greek organization in the country provided coverage rarely scene in American newspapers.

ExploreShare Unapologetically ATL, our newsletter chronicling Black culture

But things are changing. Well, some things.

Hopefully, you all subscribe to the AJC’s exciting new free newsletter, Unapologetically ATL. Helmed by me, along with Nedra Rhone, the newsletter is the paper’s weekly outreach to our Black readers. Providing the same kind of content that you grew used to on AJC Sepia.

And with that, we will retire the name AJC Sepia on Facebook and AJC.com and replace it with Unapologetically ATL. We think that combining this content and aligning on the social media platform and website will only enhance the work that we are creating on Unapologetically ATL, while building on the great legacy of AJC Sepia.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta filmmakers’ ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’ premieres at Sundance
20h ago
When white parents have ‘the talk’ with their Black children
After her ouster, Marist teacher offers new prayer for students, school
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top