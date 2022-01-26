Unapologetically ATL to replace AJC Sepia on Facebook, website

In the summer of 2015, I got the idea to curate the paper’s Black content and provide it to readers on a Facebook page. That page became AJC Sepia, which we said at the time “provides sophisticated coverage of all important issues in the Black community you need now.”
For the past seven years later, close to 60,000 Facebook followers have enjoyed thousands of articles, photographs, videos and playlists that have told our stories. We have focused on politics, culture, neighborhoods, Black colleges, sports and everything else that shows where we are. Our annual AJC Sepia Black History Month series has been groundbreaking. And our early series looking at every HBCU and Black Greek organization in the country provided coverage rarely scene in American newspapers.
But things are changing. Well, some things.
Hopefully, you all subscribe to the AJC’s exciting new free newsletter, Unapologetically ATL. Helmed by me, along with Nedra Rhone, the newsletter is the paper’s weekly outreach to our Black readers. Providing the same kind of content that you grew used to on AJC Sepia.
And with that, we will retire the name AJC Sepia on Facebook and AJC.com and replace it with Unapologetically ATL. We think that combining this content and aligning on the social media platform and website will only enhance the work that we are creating on Unapologetically ATL, while building on the great legacy of AJC Sepia.
