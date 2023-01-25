BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4th serious crash today causes delays on I-75, this time in Cobb
Unapologetically ATL

Credit: The Carter Center

Carter Center: Guinea worm disease one step closer to eradication
3h ago

OPINION: Black mecca more a work in progress than a promised land
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Opinion: More Black parents embrace home-schooling, seek resources
10h ago

Opinion: Affirmative action at colleges is doomed but other routes exist

How cortisol levels can affect weight loss

Bookshelf: James Baldwin’s take on Atlanta child murders reissued

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The founder of Atlanta’s oldest Black history museum talks Auburn Avenue’s future

Credit: Capital B

Meet Ranger Marty, the man tasked with preserving Martin Luther King’s legacy

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Update: Metro Atlanta men continue hike up Mount Kilimanjaro

OPINION: Closing the nature gap requires an open mind

Photos: Martin Luther King statues around the country (and beyond)
Nurses earn top ethics rating for 21st year in a row

Take a look at some of Buckhead’s top home sales for 2022

Analysis: Smoking costs Georgians more than $2 million over a lifetime
Sigma Gamma Rho celebrates a century of ‘Greater Service’
Attucks’ role in early America remains a question, but most celebrate...
Who was Carter G. Woodson? 7 things to know about the ‘Father of Black...
Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Architectural Designer

How to Improve Balance, Coordination and Awareness to Become Less Clumsy

8 useful international traveling tips

5 people who made their marks in the medical field before their 16th birthday.

New sauce alert!

Things you might not know about Lupita Nyong'o

Fun facts about Taraji P Henson

Things to know about Jennifer Hudson
Amid the pandemic, Black History Month series explored health and wellness

Credit: Invision

After Vogue and Beyoncé, what’s next for photographer Tyler Mitchell?

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Despite progress, HIV remains disproportionately Black in Georgia

Credit: Illustration by Richard Watkins/AJC

Finding power in history: Haiti’s fight for Black freedom continues to inspire today

Credit: TNS

How masculinity, spirituality and race guided James Baldwin’s towering career

Credit: Courtesy of TNT

Wrestling with Blackness: African-American artists reach beyond top ropes

Credit: From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution collection at Georgia State University

Hosea Williams: The Great Defier and Founding Father of a New America

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Sigma Gamma Rho celebrates a century of ‘Greater Service’

Credit: National Library of France

The long, sad ride of Major Taylor
Credit: World Peace Revival

Gwinnett family funding Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Atlanta park

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.: Savannahians pack streets for return of parade

Credit: Clemmie Whatley

National preservation fund plans to restore these Black churches in Georgia

Martin Luther King Jr.’s last speech almost didn’t happen

7 best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes you may not know

Credit: Paramount Television

A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta community development nonprofit embraces the legacy of MLK
