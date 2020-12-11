Separate shootings leave 2 dead in southwest Atlanta

Explore Crime unrelenting in Atlanta as 2020 draws to a close

While the body of the man killed was found on Peeples Street, police believe the shooting occurred nearby in the 900 block of Dimmock Street, Brown said. No arrests have been made in the case and it’s still unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire.

About two hours later, officers responded to another fatal shooting near several federal buildings on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta. Police said a man was discovered inside of a car with gunshot wounds to the shoulder about 7:30 p.m., but investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

Thursday night’s shootings are the latest in a violent 2020 that has seen Atlanta police investigate nearly 150 homicides, the highest single-year tally in nearly two decades.

