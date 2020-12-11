Separate shootings leave 2 dead in southwest Atlanta

Detectives are investigating separate shootings that left two men dead and a third injured Thursday evening in southwest Atlanta.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Peeples Street about 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
They arrived to find a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Brown.
A short time later, a second victim was driven to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Brown said. He was conscious, but refused to answer officers’ questions about the shooting, which appears to be related to the homicide, authorities said.
While the body of the man killed was found on Peeples Street, police believe the shooting occurred nearby in the 900 block of Dimmock Street, Brown said. No arrests have been made in the case and it’s still unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire.
About two hours later, officers responded to another fatal shooting near several federal buildings on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta. Police said a man was discovered inside of a car with gunshot wounds to the shoulder about 7:30 p.m., but investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.
Thursday night’s shootings are the latest in a violent 2020 that has seen Atlanta police investigate nearly 150 homicides, the highest single-year tally in nearly two decades.
