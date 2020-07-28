Sen. Tom Cotton takes heat after saying slavery was ‘necessary evil'

Cotton, who spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the story that was published Sunday, was voicing his opposition to U.S. schools teaching the 1619 Project, an educational initiative started last year by The New York Times as a way to highlight the story of slavery, which has been mostly left out of American history books.

The 1619 curriculum is being pushed for elementary and secondary schools. Cotton has introduced a bill to prevent federal funds and professional development grants from being given to schools that teach it.