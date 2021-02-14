Security guard in custody after shooting at South Fulton nightclub

A security guard was taken into custody Sunday morning after allegedly shooting a person at a South Fulton nightclub, according to police.
The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. at Club South Beach on Old National Highway, South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a security guard at the location shot a person at the location during a dispute,” he said. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known.
It is not clear if the security guard has been charged in connection with the shooting. Police have not released any additional details on the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.