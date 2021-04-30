Second rapper scammer sentenced to prison for conspiracy

“These two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for several weeks by scamming hospitality providers,” Estes said in the news release. “We commend the skeptical hotel clerk who saw through the scam and alerted law enforcement, bringing this scheme to a halt.”

In court documents and testimony, Barnes-Burpo and Washington admitted they falsely portrayed themselves as being affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan as early as September 2019.

They used those fictitious representations along with fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent luxury limousines and defraud hotels, caterers and production studios of thousands of dollars in goods and services in multiple cities, primarily in the Southeast, according to the news release.

The scam unraveled Nov. 21, 2019, when staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious and alerted the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“These two scammers will have plenty of time to figure out if their few weeks of unearned fame was worth several years in prison,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from “Gone With The Wind” stayed during the film’s Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab.

They had been driving a Roll Royce Phantom rented from A-National Limousine, which reported a loss of nearly $60,000.

The group also used two Atlanta recording studios, which lost a total of more than $17,000, the complaint states.

The case was investigated by the FBI and other state and local authorities. It was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia G. Rhodes.

