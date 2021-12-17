Search underway for man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on boat

Search crews in Forsyth County are still looking for a man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on his boat late Thursday and disappeared into the water.
Game wardens and divers from the Forsyth fire department took sonar equipment to the lake Friday morning to search for the missing 46-year-old, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon.
The man, whose name has not been released, was working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park when he fell into the lake, McKinnon said. He slipped below the surface and did not come back up, he said.
Game wardens began searching the area shortly after the man disappeared, but the search was suspended due to darkness. It resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author