Search is on for ‘drunk and disorderly’ man accused of shooting at North Georgia deputies

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities in Bartow County are searching for a man accused of shooting at deputies Tuesday evening as they tried to arrest him.

The sheriff’s office said Justin Ray Green, who is wanted on several felonies, opened fire on deputies near Lake Allatoona. Authorities were called to a neighborhood on Mountain View Road in unincorporated Acworth and tried to locate Green, who the sheriff’s office described as “drunk and disorderly.”

“As soon as deputies arrived in the area, Justin fired multiple shots at them and fled into the woods,” officials said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post. “A perimeter was set up, but we have been unable to locate him at this time.”

Green is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to deputies for more information about the shooting and Green’s charges.

