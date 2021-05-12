GBI: 17-year-old shot after pointing stolen gun at Bartow deputy

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times after pointing a stolen gun at a Bartow County sheriff’s deputy, according to the GBI.
Isiah Gabriel Young had outstanding arrest warrants in both Bartow and Cherokee counties when he was spotted Monday at 6:30 p.m. walking down Azalea Drive in Cartersville, the GBI said.
The previous day, Young was accused of stealing a motorcycle and assaulting a Bartow deputy. Young also previously violated juvenile probation in Cherokee, leading to a warrant in that county.
When deputies arrived Monday night, Young ran into the woods behind a home. Deputies used a police dog to help track his location.
“While fleeing from deputies, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner who was armed with a firearm,” the GBI said in a news release. “The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home.”
Young stole the homeowner’s gun and pointed it at deputies at the home, the GBI said. A Bartow deputy then fired at Young, hitting him several times. Young’s injuries were not life-threatening, the GBI said.
Monday’s incident was the 28th police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Twelve of those have resulted in a fatality, according to state records. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
Once the GBI’s investigation into the shooting is complete, the agency’s findings will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.