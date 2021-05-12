GBI: 17-year-old shot after pointing stolen gun at Bartow deputy

Young stole the homeowner’s gun and pointed it at deputies at the home, the GBI said. A Bartow deputy then fired at Young, hitting him several times. Young’s injuries were not life-threatening, the GBI said.

Monday’s incident was the 28th police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Twelve of those have resulted in a fatality, according to state records. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

Once the GBI’s investigation into the shooting is complete, the agency’s findings will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.