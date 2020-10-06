Search for man ends after body found off Ga. 400

A detective was investigating the case of Daniel Edward Harp using cellphone technology when she located the victim’s 2012 Honda Civic in a wooded area near the Lake Lanier Bridge, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. Harp, 25, of Cumming, was dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the car veered off the shoulder of Ga. 400 and went down an embankment.