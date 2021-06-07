Scooter driver ejected, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Cobb

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday on Barrett Parkway at the intersection with Macland Road, according to Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk.

Investigators believe Jason Sklar, 32, was operating a 2019 Piaggio BV350 scooter southbound on Barrett Parkway at the time of the crash. But he ran a red light at the Macland intersection and crashed into a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan that was traveling east on Macland, Delk said. The Volkswagen then struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Macland Road in the next lane, police said.