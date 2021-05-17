ajc logo
Savannah SVU police detective charged with child abuse

Georgia News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Savannah police detective has been charged with child abuse after allegedly using an unknown object to puncture a 2-year-old child.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vincent Miller, 32, was at a neighbor’s house when he was caught on camera in the alleged act.

Miller is a detective with the Savannah Police Department’s special victims unit. The bureau said it was requested to assist in the investigation over the weekend.

Miller has been charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

