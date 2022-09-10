SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy, cooler weekend after full harvest moon

After an overcast end of the week, it isn’t looking very dry and sunny in Atlanta this weekend.
The rain will roll in overnight and stick around for most of the day in parts of North Georgia, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz. Skies will be primarily cloudy with very few rays of sunshine reaching through. Temperatures will remain cool much of the day, reaching a high of 80 degrees.
Tropical moisture will be the culprit behind waves of rain over the next few days.
“Overcast, off-and-on showers through the day on Saturday,” Nitz said. “Few scattered showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.”
The biggest game of the weekend is happening in Athens, where the rain will still be around. Scattered showers are in the forecast at 4 p.m. when the University of Georgia takes on Samford University for a battle of the bulldogs in the first home game of the season.
The Georgia Tech game against Western Carolina will kick off at 7 p.m. while evening scattered showers roll through.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
The recent cooler temperatures and windy afternoons are just setting us up for the changing of the leaves. Fall is now less than two weeks away.
Drier than normal days are ahead, which will make for colorful fall foliage. But also prepare for above average temperatures after this rainy weekend is gone.
If you need a more obvious sign that fall is closer than you thought, the full harvest moon began at sunset on Friday and will peak at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. It’s called the harvest moon because it’s close to the fall equinox, a time when farmers often harvest their crops.
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author