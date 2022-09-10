SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy, cooler weekend after full harvest moon

The Georgia Tech game against Western Carolina will kick off at 7 p.m. while evening scattered showers roll through.

Combined Shape Caption Five day forecast Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption Five day forecast Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The recent cooler temperatures and windy afternoons are just setting us up for the changing of the leaves. Fall is now less than two weeks away.

Drier than normal days are ahead, which will make for colorful fall foliage. But also prepare for above average temperatures after this rainy weekend is gone.

If you need a more obvious sign that fall is closer than you thought, the full harvest moon began at sunset on Friday and will peak at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. It’s called the harvest moon because it’s close to the fall equinox, a time when farmers often harvest their crops.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.