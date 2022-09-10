ajc logo
X

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy, cooler weekend after full harvest moon

Saturday Weather.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Saturday Weather.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

After an overcast end of the week, it isn’t looking very dry and sunny in Atlanta this weekend.

The rain will roll in overnight and stick around for most of the day in parts of North Georgia, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz. Skies will be primarily cloudy with very few rays of sunshine reaching through. Temperatures will remain cool much of the day, reaching a high of 80 degrees.

Tropical moisture will be the culprit behind waves of rain over the next few days.

“Overcast, off-and-on showers through the day on Saturday,” Nitz said. “Few scattered showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.”

The biggest game of the weekend is happening in Athens, where the rain will still be around. Scattered showers are in the forecast at 4 p.m. when the University of Georgia takes on Samford University for a battle of the bulldogs in the first home game of the season.

The Georgia Tech game against Western Carolina will kick off at 7 p.m. while evening scattered showers roll through.

Combined ShapeCaption
Five day forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Five day forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Five day forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The recent cooler temperatures and windy afternoons are just setting us up for the changing of the leaves. Fall is now less than two weeks away.

Drier than normal days are ahead, which will make for colorful fall foliage. But also prepare for above average temperatures after this rainy weekend is gone.

If you need a more obvious sign that fall is closer than you thought, the full harvest moon began at sunset on Friday and will peak at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. It’s called the harvest moon because it’s close to the fall equinox, a time when farmers often harvest their crops.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
August 2 , 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) gets off a pass during the first half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Falcons won’t be good. They might be intriguing4h ago
FILE - LaVell Edwards Stadium is empty of fans, during the coronavirus pandemic, before an NCAA college football game between BYU and Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool File)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
3h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
9h ago
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

‘We lost two great deputies’: Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
2h ago
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

‘We lost two great deputies’: Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
2h ago
Griffin police arrested 63-year-old Christopher Cromarte on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after they say he kept 16 dogs in such terrible conditions that the home might have to be demolished.

Credit: Griffin Police Department

Hazmat gear needed to save 16 dogs from inside Griffin home, cops say
5h ago
The Latest
Alahna Smith was killed Sunday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in NW Atlanta, police said.

Credit: GoFundMe

Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
3h ago
Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
4h ago
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
6h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
8h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top