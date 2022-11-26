SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps, dry weather ahead of overnight showers

A high of 66 degrees and a low of 47 is expected for Sunday before temperatures begin to slightly cool. Monday and Tuesday are expected to remain dry, but by Wednesday, the rain will be back.

If you want to get your holiday shopping done a bit earlier and while temperatures remain on the warmer end, the annual Piedmont Park Holiday Gift Market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. With an emphasis on visual arts and gift giving, the event promotes local artists and provides residents with an opportunity to buy special gifts no store will offer.

But if you’re not yet ready to pick out gifts and are instead on the market for a tree, there a few locations around Atlanta. Little Rob’s Christmas Trees in Buckhead and NorthStar Christmas Trees in East Atlanta are just two of the many options.

There are other opportunities to celebrate the end of the year without it including Christmas. Zoo Atlanta is hosting IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival until Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night. In partnership with Hanart Culture, the zoo will transform after dark into a stunning visual celebration of the natural world with more than 80 hand-painted lanterns placed throughout the park.

