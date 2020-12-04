X

Where can you buy a Christmas tree in Atlanta? Here’s a roundup

How to Keep Those Christmas Tree Needles on Your Tree

Atlanta Winter Guide | 54 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Christmas is officially three weeks away today and if you already have your stockings hung by the chimney with care, your wreath on your front door and lights strung along the porch, it’s time to get the star of the show in order: the tree.

Several options exist for you to purchase the perfect live spruce, pine or fir for your abode in Atlanta.

Here are five places you can buy a Christmas tree in the city:

Little Rob’s Christmas Trees

Providing Atlantans Christmas trees since 1992, this family-owned operation sought out the only certified organic Christmas tree farmer and continues to offer fresh Fraser firs to residents.

3259 Roswell Road (at East Andrews Dr.)

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily

(470) 303-1277

Big John’s Christmas Trees (multiple locations)

Founded in 1949, this Christmas tree farm has nine locations in metro Atlanta. They also offer Just In the Time of Nick delivery and installation service.

Addresses vary

9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

(404) 261-3292 (seasonal number)

Tradition Trees (multiple locations)

Atlantan Matt Bowman opened the first Tradition Trees Christmas tree lot in Little Five Points in 2006 and it’s since spread to several locations throughout metro Atlanta.

Headquarters: 2154 Briarcliff Rd NE

Hours vary by location

(678) 964-7066

Trees for Tuition

Co-founders Calder Johnson and Jack Faught started Trees for Tuition in 2015 to help high schoolers in Atlanta Public Schools pay for college. Purchasing a tree from this holiday accommodation shop supports the Achieve Atlanta scholarship fund. While they’re sold out of trees this year, you can still purchase wreaths from them. All profits will be donated.

161 Arizona Ave NE, Atlanta

2 p.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday

10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

