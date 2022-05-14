ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy, warm start to weekend

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz presents the weekend forecast for metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz presents the weekend forecast for metro Atlanta.

Clouds will dot the sky throughout the day, but the metro area should see tons of sunshine Saturday.

Despite a partly cloudy start to weekend, temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s.

“We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as we head through the afternoon and evening on Saturday with a stray shower possible,” Channel 2 Action New meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Atlantans will rise to temps in the low 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers for the day, with a slight risk of stray showers in the state’s far north pocket during the early to mid-afternoon hours, according to Nitz.

ExploreOutdoor movies, Porchfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

That storm could trickle down into the metro Atlanta area late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

“We’re going to get progressively warmer over the next several days,” he said.

