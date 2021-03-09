Salvage yard fire in SE Atlanta shuts down busy intersection

The nearby intersection of Lakewood Avenue and McDonough Boulevard was shut down, and the nearby railway operated by Norfolk Southern was temporarily closed as well. An official from the rail company was able to get to the site quickly and helped determine that the situation was safe to reopen for train traffic, Gray said.

Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Greg Gray said a crane operator was removing debris from the scrapyard and crews were wetting the pieces as they went. Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

The debris involved in the fire was mostly metal, Gray said, and once investigators determined there was no danger of exposure to harmful fumes, firefighters began to battle the flames.

The crews faced multiple challenges, the first being availability of a water source nearby. The second challenge was getting enough height to wet the flames from above, Gray said.

Fire crews had the situation under control and made progress through the early afternoon, but it will likely be several more hours before the fire is extinguished, according to Gray.

“We got a crane operator in with a grappler. He’s removing debris and we’re wetting it down as we go,” he said. “We hope we can get it wrapped up before nighttime.”

A stretch of McDonough Boulevard that runs alongside the salvage yard remains closed and will likely not reopen for hours.

