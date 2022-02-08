Ryder adds to metro Atlanta’s warehouse economy with planned 250 jobs

Its new 678,000 square-foot distribution center, off I-75 and about 35 miles south of Atlanta, will be hiring warehouse pickers, packers and shippers, forklift operators and managers.

Metro Atlanta was a top destination for warehouse growth in the U.S. last year. It had 22 million square feet of warehouse and distribution facilities under construction in a tally in the spring of 2021. It trailed only Dallas and Chicago, according to brokerage Colliers International. Over the past four years, the region’s warehouse space grew 16%, behind only Dallas and Phoenix.

Warehouses bring jobs and tax revenue for local governments. But they also generate lots of traffic and noise. And they are popping up not only in outlying areas but also intown, as e-commerce continues to grow and consumers expect to have products delivered to doorsteps in hours.