Russians targeting Americans with disinformation, Facebook says

»MORE: Senate Republicans just blocked 3 bills to boost election security

While the fake network and site did not reach as big of an audience as the group’s campaigns in 2016, it came with a new wrinkle: The Russians hired real Americans to write for the website. The fake site, called Peace Data, also used personas with computer-generated images to create what looked like a legitimate news organization.

»FROM MAY: List names Joe Biden among Obama officials who ‘unmasked’ Trump ally Michael Flynn

“The Russians are trying harder to hide; they are increasingly putting up more and more layers of obfuscation,” said Ben Nimmo, whose firm, Graphika, released a report on the fake site. “But they are still getting caught.”