Senate probe finds Russia ordered 2016 meddling to help Trump

For the past four years, Putin has maintained that his country played absolutely no role in the matter, despite U.S. intelligence showing the opposite and with threats continuing just weeks away from the November election.

The bipartisan Senate investigation took much longer than the special counsel probe by Robert Mueller, however, does not reach a final conclusion about whether there is enough evidence of coordination with Russia to sway the election to Trump and away from Clinton, leaving the findings open to partisan interpretation, according to The Associated Press.

Some members of the committee submitted “additional views” on both sides of the argument, with Republicans saying there was no coordination between Russia and Team Trump, and Democrats maintaining there was clearly such cooperation.

The Senate probe did find numerous contacts between Trump associates and Russians or people with ties to the Russian government, but like Mueller, did not find an ongoing conspiracy between them and Trump associates.

Mueller’s final report last year spelled out that Russia encroached the U.S. election through hacking and a covert social media campaign, and that the Trump campaign embraced the actions and expected to benefit from Putin’s apparent assistance.

“This cannot happen again,” Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement. “As we head into the heat of the 2020 campaign season, I strongly urge campaigns, the executive branch, Congress and the American people to heed the lessons of this report in order to protect our democracy.”

The Senate investigation also delved into areas of great interest to Trump that were not explored by Mueller.

Those include the FBI’s reliance on a dossier of opposition research compiled by a former British spy whose work was financed by Democrats.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the committee’s acting chairman, said in a statement that the committee was troubled that the FBI had been willing to use the dossier “without verifying its methodology or sourcing” as it applied for secret surveillance warrants against a former Trump campaign adviser.

