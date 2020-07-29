Trump ‘never discussed’ Russian bounties with Putin during 8 recent calls

“If it reached my desk I would have done something about it,” Trump said.

According to U.S. intelligence officials, information that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militants for killing American troops was included in Trump’s written intelligence briefing in late February, but it is unclear whether he read it, according to The New York Times.

Trump has spoken to Putin at least eight times since, reports say.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said his military commanders were briefed on the bounty issue in January, and that he first saw an intelligence paper about it in February.

Earlier this month, Esper said the intelligence was taken seriously, but that there was no credible confirmation that bounties had actually been carried out. He said the Defense Department would continue to investigate and that the U.S. would respond if necessary.

Trump has also said that he would “respond appropriately” if the intelligence is proven true.

But that stands in contrast to the president’s dismissal of the bounty intelligence as “just another hoax” by the media, and for his history of reluctance to challenge Putin on any pressing issues.

On Wednesday Joe Biden’s campaign called Trump “absolutely despicable” for not confronting Putin on the alleged bounties in his eight conversations.

“The most critical and sacred obligation of a commander-in-chief is to protect those who serve our nation in harm’s way,” the Biden campaign’s rapid response director Andrew Bates said in a statement. “But months after the U.S. intelligence community sounded the alarm — to Donald Trump and to our allies — that Russia was placing bounties on the heads of American servicemen and women in a warzone, our president continues to turn his back on those who put their lives on the line for our country, and on his own duty.”

“This continues an indefensible pattern of Donald Trump weakening the United States in the world in a manner that no American president ever has before, and it’s absolutely despicable.”

The White House, however, has said there was a lack of consensus in the intelligence community about the bounty intelligence.

In excerpts from the interview released Wednesday, Trump also downplayed evidence of Russian military and financial support for the Taliban, suggesting that bounties against U.S. soldiers could be considered payback for America’s backing of fighters opposing the Soviet occupation of that country during the 1980s, The New York Times reports.

“Well we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia too,” Trump said.

The full interview is scheduled to air next Monday on HBO.