BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Rudy Giuliani surrenders minutes after attorneys leave bond negotiations

News
By
52 minutes ago
X

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani, who served as personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, was booked minutes after his attorneys left the Fulton County Courthouse after meeting with prosecutors to agree on bond. His bond was set at $150,000.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The former mayor was charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, three counts each of false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Giuliani testified at three hearings in the Georgia Legislature in late 2020, where he spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the election, including showing lawmakers edited surveillance video of ballots being tabulated at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and raising unfounded allegations about election workers pulling out “suitcases” of ballots.

Giuliani’s claims were quickly debunked, but he doubled down on his comments in the following weeks. He also reportedly helped coordinate the Trump electors and called Georgia’s late House Speaker David Ralston in Dec. 2020.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Get Trump indictment news and analysis in your inbox
20m ago
Sidney Powell, Trump campaign attorney, surrenders at Fulton County Jail
1h ago
Rudy Giuliani bond set at $150K in Georgia Trump case; he’s booked at Fulton jail
1h ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
5h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top