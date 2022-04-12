ajc logo
X

Rowen Foundation has three new board members this year

Jann Joseph has been named the finalist for the presidential vacancy at Georgia Gwinnett College. PHOTO CREDIT: INDIANA UNIVERSITY SOUTH BEND.

caption arrowCaption
Jann Joseph has been named the finalist for the presidential vacancy at Georgia Gwinnett College. PHOTO CREDIT: INDIANA UNIVERSITY SOUTH BEND.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Rowen Foundation, the nonprofit planning the Rowen development in eastern Gwinnett County, earlier this year added three board members from local higher education institutions.

Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph, University of Georgia Provost S. Jack Hu and Georgia Tech’s vice president of institute relations, Bert Reeves, joined the board.

“A key to Rowen’s success in serving the future of Georgia is through deep partnerships with our institutions of higher learning,” Sachin Shailendra, chair of the Rowen Foundation, said in a news release. “Jann, Jack and Bert are three of our state’s most respected academic leaders, and they will bring immense value and insight to Rowen as site development begins and we activate the partnerships and programs that will bring a unique mix of tenants to our property.”

ExploreRowen land a window into history of the South

Joseph is chairwoman of the University System of Georgia Council on General Education. She also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Regional Council for Higher Education, Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Hispanic Chamber, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Rainbow Village and The Water Tower at Gwinnett.

Hu is the senior vice president for academic affairs and the UGA Foundation Distinguished Professor of Engineering. He also oversees public service, outreach and information technology at the university.

caption arrowCaption
S. Jack Hu, vice president for research at the University of Michigan, has been named the University of Georgia’s next senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, effective July 1. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

S. Jack Hu, vice president for research at the University of Michigan, has been named the University of Georgia’s next senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, effective July 1. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
S. Jack Hu, vice president for research at the University of Michigan, has been named the University of Georgia’s next senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, effective July 1. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Reeves leads Georgia Tech’s strategic external relations, including government and community relations and economic development. He served in the legislature for seven years representing a Marietta-based district.

caption arrowCaption
05/03/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) speaks passionately about the adoption and foster care legislation that Georgia lawmakers were able to get passed during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, May 3, 2021. Gov. Kemp signed the measures into law on Monday. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

05/03/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) speaks passionately about the adoption and foster care legislation that Georgia lawmakers were able to get passed during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, May 3, 2021. Gov. Kemp signed the measures into law on Monday. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
05/03/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) speaks passionately about the adoption and foster care legislation that Georgia lawmakers were able to get passed during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, May 3, 2021. Gov. Kemp signed the measures into law on Monday. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The Rowen development is expected to span 2,000 acres along Highway 316 near Dacula, at about the halfway point between the main campuses of Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. The foundation plans to build a mixed-use development, including offices and labs to foster research and innovation in agriculture, medicine and environmental science.

The plan has been compared to the Research Triangle in North Carolina. The foundation estimates it will bring 90,000 jobs this century to metro Atlanta. Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Voting will be top at the agenda for faith leaders during upcoming rally
17h ago
WATCH LIVE: President Biden unveils plan to fight gun crime
19h ago
Gwinnett commissioner hosts State of District 4 town halls this week
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top