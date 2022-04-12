Rowen Foundation has three new board members this year

The Rowen Foundation, the nonprofit planning the Rowen development in eastern Gwinnett County, earlier this year added three board members from local higher education institutions.
Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph, University of Georgia Provost S. Jack Hu and Georgia Tech’s vice president of institute relations, Bert Reeves, joined the board.
“A key to Rowen’s success in serving the future of Georgia is through deep partnerships with our institutions of higher learning,” Sachin Shailendra, chair of the Rowen Foundation, said in a news release. “Jann, Jack and Bert are three of our state’s most respected academic leaders, and they will bring immense value and insight to Rowen as site development begins and we activate the partnerships and programs that will bring a unique mix of tenants to our property.”
Joseph is chairwoman of the University System of Georgia Council on General Education. She also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Regional Council for Higher Education, Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Hispanic Chamber, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Rainbow Village and The Water Tower at Gwinnett.
Hu is the senior vice president for academic affairs and the UGA Foundation Distinguished Professor of Engineering. He also oversees public service, outreach and information technology at the university.
Reeves leads Georgia Tech’s strategic external relations, including government and community relations and economic development. He served in the legislature for seven years representing a Marietta-based district.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
The Rowen development is expected to span 2,000 acres along Highway 316 near Dacula, at about the halfway point between the main campuses of Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. The foundation plans to build a mixed-use development, including offices and labs to foster research and innovation in agriculture, medicine and environmental science.
The plan has been compared to the Research Triangle in North Carolina. The foundation estimates it will bring 90,000 jobs this century to metro Atlanta. Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year.
