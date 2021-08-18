Roswell woman pleads guilty to fraud for stealing $6M in COVID relief funds

PPP loans are granted from a COVID-19 relief fund established by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The forgivable loans are meant for small businesses to encourage job retention and can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities and interest on mortgages.

This is not the first time VanPelt has been accused of defrauding a national government. She was formerly a high-ranking government official in the African nation of Liberia, according to reports.

She was previously indicted in Liberia under her previous name on multiple charges related to corruption and financial fraud, according to FrontPage Africa, an independent newspaper based in Monrovia.

VanPelt was appointed as the managing director of the Liberia Airports Authority before she was indicted in 2013 on charges of economic sabotage, criminal facilitation, conspiracy to defraud the government, and making unauthorized transfers of funds from government accounts, FrontPage Africa reported.

According to a 2011 interview in The Citizen, the Harvard Kennedy School’s student newspaper, VanPelt said she was a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the U.S. military before becoming a commercial airline pilot. She had gotten her MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and planned to join the Liberian government once she finished her Masters in Public Administration at Harvard, she said. Though she was born in Liberia, VanPelt said she is a U.S. citizen.

Less than a year after VanPelt’s charges were dropped by a Liberian court, according to FrontPage Africa, she pleaded guilty to bank fraud in the U.S.

“VanPelt brazenly exploited this devastating national emergency for personal gain, and she is now being held accountable for her fraudulent conduct,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said. “PPP funds should be reserved for legitimate businesses and their hard-working employees who have suffered economically as a result of the pandemic.”

“The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses keep their workforces employed during the COVID-19 crisis,” Erskine said. “When these funds are diverted by fraud, such as in this case, workers and the businesses that employ them unfortunately suffer.”

VanPelt’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.