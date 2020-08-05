Roommate accused of killing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford seeks bond

A woman accused of killing her Clark Atlanta University roommate is seeking bond for the second time, court documents show.
Jordyn Jones, 22, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, are charged in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford, who was Jones’ roommate and former best friend. Both suspects were denied bond in November, but Jones is again asking a judge to consider granting bond. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in a Fulton County courtroom.
In a court document asking the court to reconsider bond, the attorney for Jones says she has no criminal history beyond a prior misdemeanor, has ties to the community and is not a flight risk. Crawford’s family is opposed to Jones being granted bond, the Rev. Markel Hutchins, a spokesman for the family, said Wednesday.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
On Nov. 1, Crawford’s family reported her missing, and Atlanta police began an investigation into her disappearance. Jones initially told police she didn’t know her roommate’s whereabouts.
But following a weeklong search for Crawford, Brantley admitted to investigators that he had choked and killed her, according to court documents. Crawford’s body was found and investigators determined she had been strangled to death and smothered with a plastic bag before her remains were placed in a plastic bin and dumped in a DeKalb County park.
Brantley was arrested the night Crawford’s body was found and Jones was arrested the following day. Both were charged with murder.
Crawford and Jones had been close friends while studying at Clark Atlanta, Crawford’s family said after her death. Jones, a Michigan native, had visited the Crawford family home during holidays rather than traveling home.
Both Brantley and Jones were being held Wednesday at the Fulton County jail.