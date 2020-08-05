Roommate accused of killing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford seeks bond

But following a weeklong search for Crawford, Brantley admitted to investigators that he had choked and killed her, according to court documents. Crawford’s body was found and investigators determined she had been strangled to death and smothered with a plastic bag before her remains were placed in a plastic bin and dumped in a DeKalb County park.

Brantley was arrested the night Crawford’s body was found and Jones was arrested the following day. Both were charged with murder.

Crawford and Jones had been close friends while studying at Clark Atlanta, Crawford’s family said after her death. Jones, a Michigan native, had visited the Crawford family home during holidays rather than traveling home.

Both Brantley and Jones were being held Wednesday at the Fulton County jail.